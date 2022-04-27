(Bloomberg) -- Attacks on long distance fiber-optic cables caused internet outages in several parts of France, carriers SFR and Free said on Wednesday.

The cables, which connect areas of Paris to the cities of Lyon, Strasbourg and Lille, were physically cut in several places, according to a person familiar with the incident.

A spokesman for SFR -- owned by Altice France SA -- said that the priority was to restore the network.

Free - owned by Iliad SA - said in a tweet that “multiple malicious acts” affected its fiber networks during the night and morning, with incidents still being handled at midday in the cities of Reims and Gravelines.

