(Bloomberg) -- Attorney General William Barr has reassigned the warden of the federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein died in an apparent suicide pending the outcome of investigations into what Barr has called “serious irregularities.”

Additionally, the department has placed on leave two members of the Metropolitan Correctional Center’s staff who were assigned to the unit where Epstein died.

Epstein, 66, faced federal charges of molesting teenage girls and sex trafficking. Epstein wasn’t on a suicide watch at the time even though he had been earlier because of a previous apparent attempt to kill himself.

“Let me assure you that this case will continue,” Barr said in a speech on Monday. “Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice, and they will get it.”

The House Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat and Republican said Monday that they want answers from federal Bureau of Prisons, including information about the individual correctional officers who were responsible for monitoring the financier and whether there were any video surveillance cameras in operation near Epstein’s cell.

“Did they indicate, or do recordings show, the circumstances that led to Mr. Epstein’s death, or the presence of any other person during this time period?" committee chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York, and top panel Republican Doug Collins of Georgia wrote in a letter. The pair also asked for confirmation that Epstein had been placed on suicide watch and about who ordered the termination of that protocol. They asked for answers by Aug. 21.

