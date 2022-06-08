44m ago
Attorney General Garland Condemns Violent Threats Against Supreme Court Justices
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- US Attorney General Merrick Garland condemned threats of violence against justices of the Supreme Court, saying they “strike at the heart of our democracy.”
“We will do everything we can to prevent them,” Garland told reporters Wednesday at a news conference to announce a team led by the Justice Department to review the police response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
His remarks came after an armed man who had threatened Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice’s home in the early morning.
Read More: Armed Man Arrested Near Home of Supreme Court’s Kavanaugh
The federal review of last month’s massacre, which left 19 elementary school students and two teachers dead, comes amid a national debate on gun control and mounting criticism that Texas state and local officials aren’t providing the public with important information about law enforcement’s response to the shooter.
The Justice Department announced last month that the review would be done at the request of Uvalde’s mayor, Don McLaughlin, in an effort “to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses.”
