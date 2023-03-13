Attractive aerospace stocks: Three hot picks from Matthew Lee Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Airlines and airfreight companies are well positioned to capture the expected demand in travel and air shipping ahead, one analyst says.



In an interview with BNN Bloomberg’s Paul Bagnell on Monday, Matthew Lee, equity research analyst of aerospace and special situations at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., said the recovery in air travel and demand for air transportation has made several stocks within the space more attractive.



“Passengers are coming back, China’s reopening, business travel is reaching levels that it hadn’t since 2019,” he said.



Lee recommended Air Canada (AC), Exchange Income Corp. (EIF) and Cargojet Inc. (CJT) as his top three stock picks within the aerospace sector.