(Bloomberg) -- A 22% stake in the National Basketball Association’s Oklahoma City Thunder owned by the late energy magnate Aubrey McClendon is up for sale, according to people familiar with the situation.

The sale will be run by the boutique investment bank Inner Circle Sports, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the process is private. The New York-based firm declined to comment.

The stake has been held by the Chesapeake Energy Corp. co-founder’s estate since his 2016 death in a single-car crash, which resulted in a number of creditor claims. Oaktree Capital Group LLC had put a claim on cash from a sale of the team stake, although the firm was repaid after the estate sold oil-and-gas leasehold interests in a separate transaction.

Martin Stringer, an attorney for the estate, didn’t respond to messages requesting comment on the Thunder sale. Tom Blalock, the executor of the estate, and team spokesman Dan Mahoney also didn’t return messages seeking comment.

The Thunder are worth about $1.5 billion, according to Forbes. That puts the small-market team in the middle of the pack of the NBA’s 30 squads, but the organization has been building momentum. It reached the playoffs in nine of the past 10 seasons, including the last four.

Sellout Streak

The Thunder posted an average local television rating of 6.69 this season, second-best in the NBA behind the Golden State Warriors. They also have sold out 355 consecutive home games, which is the third-longest active run in the NBA.

The team is controlled by Clay Bennett, whose group bought the club -- then the Seattle SuperSonics -- in 2006 for about $325 million. The team relocated to Oklahoma City for the 2008-2009 season.

It’s difficult to pinpoint a value for McClendon’s stake, which comes with voting rights but few other perks, according to the people. There’s no representation on the board or decision-making authority. In such cases, buyers will often seek to apply what’s called a limited partner discount, taking into account the absence of control or a say in franchise operations. Such discounts usually range from 10% to 20%.

The team’s roster -- and thereby its salary commitments -- are also in flux, which may affect the club’s valuation. The possibility exists that the Thunder, which recently traded Paul George and his $33 million salary to the Los Angeles Clippers, could also trade Russell Westbrook and his $38.5 million salary for next season.

