(Bloomberg) --

Auckland Airport has experienced a bounce in international visitor numbers, and is optimistic of further increases as New Zealand eases border restrictions, Chief Executive Officer Carrie Hurihanganui said.

Foreign arrivals at the nation’s busiest airport plummeted when the border was shut in March 2020, but have started to recover following the removal of self-isolation requirements for residents returning home and, from last week, for visiting Australians. That’s welcome news after international passengers numbers fell to 5% of pre-Covid levels in 2021.

“We’ve already seen that go from 5% to 20% of pre-Covid, just in the last month as those restrictions have started to ease,” Hurihanganui said in a Bloomberg TV interview Tuesday during a visit to Singapore. “We’re incredibly optimistic.”

From May 2, New Zealand removes restrictions on arrivals from visa-waiver countries such as Singapore, Japan and the U.S. Other travelers, including from China, can provisionally enter from October provided their home governments allow it.

Prior to the pandemic, the tourism industry made up 5.5% of the country’s economy. Chinese visitors were a particularly lucrative market, accounting for 11% of international guests while providing 15% of tourism spending.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.