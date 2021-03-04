(Bloomberg) --

Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, will exit a seven-day lockdown this weekend after a small community outbreak of Covid-19 was contained, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Auckland’s alert level will drop to 2 from 3 at 6 a.m. local time Sunday, allowing schools and businesses to reopen, Ardern said after a cabinet meeting Friday in Wellington. The remainder of New Zealand will move to level 1, meaning people no longer have to observe social distancing or limit the size of gatherings.

The latest lockdown was imposed after a new community case of Covid-19 was found to have visited several public venues while infectious. Since then, there have been five straight days of no new community cases, easing fears of widespread transmission.

It was the third regional lockdown for Auckland following the nationwide one imposed at the outset of the pandemic.

