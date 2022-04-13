(Bloomberg) -- The nonfungible token of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet, which sold for $2.9 million last year to Sina Estavi, failed to garner much in the way of interest when it was recently put up for resale, Coindesk reports.

The auction for the NFT closed with only seven offers ranging from just 0.0019 Ether to 0.09 ETH, or about $6 to about $280. A far cry from the $48 million sought by the owner.

Estavi has two days to accept the bid or it will expire. He told Coindesk via WhatsApp, “The deadline I set was over, but if I get a good offer, I might accept it, I might never sell it.”

Read More: Dorsey’s First Tweet Offered for $48 Million on NFT Marketplace

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.