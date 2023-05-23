(Bloomberg) -- Concerns about the debt ceiling and a possible US default helped drive the auction yield on the Treasury’s newest 21-day cash management bill to a remarkable 6.2%.

That’s higher even than the four-week bill sale earlier this month that went off at 5.84%, the most elevated yield for any benchmark sale in over two decades.

Of course, appetite for cash management bills can often be more lackluster than for benchmark issues, but the yield on the new June 15 instrument stands out nonetheless. The auction rate on the sale was above the yields on those of any other bill trading in the secondary market right now.

Securities maturing in early June have come under pressure because of fears that the Treasury might run out of borrowing capacity by the time they come due. That’s seen a default premium of sorts being built into the most at-risk issues, which persists even as negotiations between the White House and Congressional leadership show signs of progress.

