(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s Audi is setting itself ambitious profitability targets even as the luxury-car division expands its electric-vehicle sales efforts, Der Spiegel reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chief Executive Officer Markus Duesmann plans to make Audi the VW group’s biggest profit contributor, targeting a return on sales of more than 11% in 2025, up from 5.5% last year, the magazine said Saturday.

Audi expects to sell more than 2 million cars this year and may target 3 million sold vehicles by 2030, Der Spiegel said. Duesmann sees electric vehicles becoming as profitable as combustion-engine cars in two to three years, the magazine said.

