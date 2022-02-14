(Bloomberg) -- Audioboom Group Plc shares surged to a record in London amid reports that Amazon.com Inc. and Spotify Technology SA are exploring bids for the U.K. podcasting group.

Amazon and Spotify may decide on formal offers as soon as this month, with the former getting advice from JPMorgan Chase & Co. on its interest in the British company, Sky News reported on Sunday.

The stock jumped as much as 22% to the highest since listing in December 2005 and was trading 10% higher at 1,940 pence as of 10 a.m. in London, taking its market capitalization to 306 million pounds ($414 million).

A potential acquisition targeting Audioboom might be a “good match” for either Amazon or Spotify, said Gregory Lafitte, an analyst at Tradition Securities. He estimated a fair offer could be priced in the range of 1,950 pence to 2,100 pence to reflect the firm’s growth.

Audioboom couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the Sky News report. Amazon and JPMorgan declined to comment, while Spotify didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment made outside of normal U.S. business hours.

