(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint will be among voters casting early ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 general elections, according to government spokesman Zaw Htay.

The leaders will vote at the office of Naypyidaw Council on Thursday morning, Zaw Htay wrote on Facebook. Myanmar is well prepared to hold the voting amid the coronavirus pandemic as much-needed protective medical gears for election workers and voters continue to arrive from China, Suu Kyi said this week.

Suu Kyi and her ruling National League for Democracy remain the front-runners for re-election after sweeping to power in a historic vote that unseated the military-linked government five years ago. She now faces a stiffer challenge from a slew of ethnic parties and upstarts, including one launched by former student activists and another by a former general.

Myanmar has locked down most of Yangon province, home to its largest city, to contain a surge in infections but eased a ban on public gatherings on Sunday to allow political parties to campaign before the vote. The Union Election Commission has also pledged to ensure social distancing and distribution of protective equipment to minimize the risk of infections.

Authorities have also allowed those older than 60 years in townships under lockdown, densely-populated areas and in quarantine centers to vote from Thursday.

