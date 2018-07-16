Aurora Cannabis chooses Shopify to power online sales

Aurora Cannabis Inc. has reached an agreement with Shopify Inc. to power a new e-commerce portal as the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada looms.

"Shopify's unique, industry leading platform provides a safe, secure and flexible e-commerce site that we can build on as we execute our global growth initiatives and enter new markets," said Darryl Vleeming, chief information officer of Aurora Cannabis, in a statement.

Under the terms of the deal announced Monday, Shopify will help Aurora migrate its current e-commerce site onto a new platform as Aurora embarks on its expansion strategy.

“The Shopify platform will allow Aurora to provide a tailored customer experience that embraces and adapts to the unique demands of both consumers and regulators, adapted to the specific needs of the various jurisdictions in which Aurora operates," said Loren Padelford, VP at Shopify, in a statement.

This isn’t Shopify’s first foray into the Canadian cannabis space. Earlier this year, the Ontario government inked a deal with the Ottawa-based company to use its e-commerce platform for the province’s online sales.

Recreational cannabis becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17.