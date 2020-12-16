Aurora Cannabis laying off 214 workers, chief science officer to retire

We're starting to see who the winners and losers will be in the cannabis space: Greg Taylor

Aurora Cannabis says it is laying off 214 workers and its chief science officer is retiring, the latest of a series of cuts to hit the Edmonton-based cannabis company.

Aurora spokeswoman Michelle Lefler says in addition to the layoffs, operations at the company's Aurora Sky facilities will be reduced by 75 per cent.

Lefler says the move will help the company focus on its “premium flower product” at the site.

Chief science officer Jonathan Page will be retiring and will assume an advisory role to help with the transition.

The company previously announced it would pause operations at its Aurora Sun facility, with the shutdown affecting 30 workers.

Lefler confirmed that facility would be wound down on Dec. 18.

