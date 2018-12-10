{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Aurora Cannabis to acquire Mexican company following partnership deal

    The Canadian Press

    Aurora Cannabis

    Employees tend to marijuana plants at the Aurora Cannabis Inc. facility in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. , Jason Franson/Bloomberg

    EDMONTON -- Aurora Cannabis Inc. has signed a deal to acquire Mexican company Farmacias Magistrales.

    The deal to buy the pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor follows an agreement last week that saw Aurora partner with the company.

    It says Farmacias recently became Mexico's first federally licensed importer of raw materials containing THC.

    Aurora says Farmacias plans to use imported THC and CBD concentrates to produce various cannabis oil products for the medical market.

    The price being paid was not immediately available, but Aurora says it will pay for the deal with Aurora shares, based on a valuation using revenue projections for Farmacias.

    The agreement also includes a contingent portion of up to 25 per cent payable on the achievement of certain milestones over the next 12 months.

    Cannabis Canada is BNN Bloomberg’s in-depth series exploring the stunning formation of the entirely new – and controversial – Canadian recreational marijuana industry. Read more from the special series here and subscribe to our Cannabis Canada newsletter to have the latest marijuana news delivered directly to your inbox every day.