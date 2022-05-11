Aurora Cannabis to close outdoor growing facility in B.C.

Canadian cannabis sales see first quarterly decline since legalization

Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it will wind down operations at an outdoor grow site in the B.C. Interior.

The Edmonton-based cannabis company says it no longer has a need for the Westwold property called Aurora Valley because it recently acquired Thrive Cannabis, which has indoor and outdoor grow facilities.

Aurora spokesperson Kate Hillyar says in an email to The Canadian Press that less than 10 employees will be impacted by the closure of the site.

She says staff were informed of the decision ahead of the spring planting season and were offered transition opportunities wherever possible.

Hillyar says Aurora Valley was mostly an exploratory outdoor grow operation, whereas Thrive’s outdoor site has been commercializing product for years.

Aurora announced it would buy Thrive parent company TerraFarma Inc. in March in exchange for $38 million in cash and shares.