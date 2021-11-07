(Bloomberg) -- The Australian dollar appears shaky after outperforming all of its Group of 10 peers last month.

It slumped by almost a full U.S. cent on Nov. 2 when the Reserve Bank of Australia pushed back against rate-hike bets, then extended its slide into the end of the week. There is more danger ahead if jobs and wages data prove softer than expected.

Investors counting on weakness in the currency have piled up record short positions this year, with only a little paring recently to encourage the bulls, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show. The tumble in the price of iron ore, the nation’s biggest export earner, adds to the fragility of the gains posted by the Aussie since recovering from its 2021 low in August.

“We expect the Australian dollar will remain heavy while there is a risk interest-rate markets unwind further expectations for RBA rate hikes,” said Kim Mundy, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Still, the changes in rates markets since last week’s policy meeting likely mean that any falls are more moderate this time, she added.

Westpac Banking Corp. sees the pair trading below 74 cents as commodity price support wanes, senior currency strategist Sean Callow said in the wake of the policy meetings from the RBA and the Federal Reserve.

The median of fourth-quarter estimates compiled by Bloomberg have the currency slipping to 73 cents, compared a median of 74 cents a month ago.

Underscoring how much repricing has gone on in rates, Australia’s benchmark three-year bond yield tumbled almost 30 basis points last week, the biggest move since 2012.

Swaps traders have priced a 15 basis point hike in interest rates by mid-year, with two more increases by the end of next year. That’s well ahead of what Governor Philip Lowe sees, setting the scene for another re-think by traders if the jobs and wages data supports his sanguine view.

Still, the lifting of pandemic lockdowns in Australia’s two biggest cities, and strong terms of trade, provide hope for investors betting that currency can resume its rally.

Here are the key Asian economic data due this week:

Monday, Nov. 8: Taiwan imports and exports

Tuesday, Nov. 9: Japan balance of payments, Philippines GDP

Wednesday, Nov. 10: China consumer and producer price indexes, South Korea unemployment, Bank of Thailand policy meeting

Thursday, Nov. 11: Australia unemployment, Japan producer price index

Friday, Nov. 12: Hong Kong GDP, India CPI, Malaysia GDP

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.