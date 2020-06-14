(Bloomberg) -- The Australian dollar slipped in early trading Monday as investors monitored China’s latest coronavirus outbreak. Stocks headed for a mixed start in Asia after gains on Wall Street Friday.

The yuan and the euro also edged lower, the standout moves in currency markets as trading began for the week. Beijing closed the city’s largest fruit and vegetable supply center and locked down nearby housing districts after dozens of people associated with the wholesale market tested positive for the coronavirus.

Concerns about a second wave of the virus spreading just as economies continue to reopen is keeping traders on edge and helped push global equities lower with Treasury yields last week. In the U.S., rising infections in 22 states are lifting fears of a resurgence, while France moved to open restaurants to indoor diners as soon as Monday.

These are some key events coming up:

Policy decisions from the Bank of Japan, Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank are due this week.

China on Monday releases industrial production and retail sales data for May.

CBOE plans to open its trading floor, which has been electronic only since March 16.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers his semi-annual policy report to Congress.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 advanced 1.3% on Friday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% on Friday, when Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.4%.

Currencies

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1241.

The yen rose 0.1% to 107.32 per dollar.

The offshore yuan slid 0.1% to 7.0856 per dollar.

The Aussie dropped 0.5% to 68.34 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained about three basis points to 0.70% on Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.2% to $36.26 a barrel on Friday.

Gold was at $1,730.75 an ounce on Friday.

