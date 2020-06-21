(Bloomberg) -- The Australian and New Zealand dollars slipped as the trading week began, with investors monitoring more signs of coronavirus outbreaks in some large U.S. states.

The yen ticked higher in early trading. California reported record new cases and Florida infections jumped more than the weekly average. The start of U.S. equity futures trading will be closely watched after the S&P 500 Index dipped at the end of last week. Asian stock futures retreated, signaling declines to begin the Monday session.

Markets remain vulnerable as governments gradually ease coronavirus lockdowns and travel restrictions to revive economic growth while attempting to control the spread of Covid-19. Global equities are about 37% higher than the March lows.

“Shares remain technically overbought and vulnerable to a further correction or period of consolidation, but we continue to see it as a pause in a rising trend,” said Shane Oliver, a global investment strategist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. “Fear about a second wave of coronavirus cases continues.”

Here are some key events coming up:

China’s loan prime rate comes in on Monday.

MSCI Inc. on Tuesday announces its market classification review for 2020.

The IMF will release new 2020 growth projections on Wednesday.

U.S. jobless claims, durable goods and GDP data are due Thursday.

Policy decisions are expected from central banks in Turkey and the Philippines Thursday.

A rebalance of Russell indexes is due on Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% on Friday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.2%.

Hang Seng futures dropped 0.8%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 1.3%.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.1% to 106.79 per dollar.

The offshore yuan dipped 0.1% to 7.0793 per dollar.

The Aussie fell 0.4% to 68.10 U.S. cents.

The kiwi dropped 0.4% to 63.80 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 0.69% on Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2.3% to $39.75 a barrel on Friday.

Gold climbed 1.2% to $1,743.87 an ounce.

