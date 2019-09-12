(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you into the weekend:

  • Trump administration officials have discussed offering a limited trade agreement to China that would delay and even roll back some U.S. tariffs for the first time, say people familiar with the matter
  • European Central Bank governors representing the core of the euro-area economy resisted President Mario Draghi’s ultimately successful bid to restart quantitative easing, according to officials
  • Australia’s biggest economic stimulus since the global financial crisis isn’t working, recent indicators show
  • Investors are abuzz over the risk of a looming U.S. recession, yet economic indicators are giving mixed signals at worst that the record-long expansion will end soon
  • Denmark cut its key interest rate back to its historical low, mirroring the earlier move by the ECB as it seeks to defend a currency peg
  • Argentina’s economy minister is headed to Washington for more talks on the country’s record IMF loan, which has hit some trouble
  • Following a jumbo rate cut, Turkey’s new central banker is striking a balance that could keep both the presidency and markets at bay

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Bourke in Sydney at cbourke4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Michael Heath

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.