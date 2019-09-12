(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you into the weekend:

Trump administration officials have discussed offering a limited trade agreement to China that would delay and even roll back some U.S. tariffs for the first time, say people familiar with the matter

European Central Bank governors representing the core of the euro-area economy resisted President Mario Draghi’s ultimately successful bid to restart quantitative easing, according to officials

Australia’s biggest economic stimulus since the global financial crisis isn’t working, recent indicators show

Investors are abuzz over the risk of a looming U.S. recession, yet economic indicators are giving mixed signals at worst that the record-long expansion will end soon

Denmark cut its key interest rate back to its historical low, mirroring the earlier move by the ECB as it seeks to defend a currency peg

Argentina’s economy minister is headed to Washington for more talks on the country’s record IMF loan, which has hit some trouble

Following a jumbo rate cut, Turkey’s new central banker is striking a balance that could keep both the presidency and markets at bay

