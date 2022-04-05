(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s dollar jumped the most in almost three weeks and three-year bond yields climbed to the highest since 2014 as traders boosted bets on higher interest rates.

The Aussie climbed as much as 1% to 76.18 U.S. cents, the strongest since June, after the Reserve Bank of Australia scrapped a reference to remaining “patient” on policy in its post-meeting statement.

Traders are now pricing in a 57% chance of a rate hike in May, compared with 50% odds on Monday, futures markets show. They have also started betting the cash rate will be at 2% by year-end, from 0.1% now.

“The RBA’s dovishness is waning,” Marcel Thieliant, senior Australia & New Zealand economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note. “We’re confident in our forecast that the bank will start to lift interest rates in June.”

The yield on Australia’s three-year bonds surged as much as 12 basis points to 2.50%, a level last seen in November 2014. Ten-year yields climbed two basis points to 2.86%.

