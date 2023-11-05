(Bloomberg) -- AustralianSuper should make its own takeover offer for Origin Energy Ltd. or back down in its opposition, according to EIG Global Energy Partners Chief Executive Officer Blair Thomas, one of the architects of the A$19.4 billion ($12.6 billion) deal now under threat.

“I’m scratching my head as to what outcome they want because if they really think this company is so undervalued they should just make an offer to buy it themselves,” Thomas said in an interview on Monday.

The A$300 billion pension fund has “elected not to release their own advisers’ report,” Thomas said. “The inference I draw from that is that they didn’t think that report would withstand public scrutiny.”

AustralianSuper on Monday reiterated it would not support the deal and had no interest in taking part in the takeover consortium’s offer. A representative for AustralianSuper declined to comment on EIG’s remarks.

EIG’s response shows how quickly tensions have escalated between the private equity funds and the nation’s largest pension over the fate of Australia’s largest energy provider. The camps begin opposing public campaigns to rally shareholder votes that will decide the takeover proposal’s fate in less than three weeks.

“Our focus right now is on winning that vote,” Thomas said. “There is broad support, and what underpins that is a 76% premium. That gets anyone’s attention because it’s high by any historical metric.”

In the absence of a take-private, Origin has but a few options to manage the energy transition, Thomas said.

“They can sell assets, cut the dividend, or do dilutive rights offerings. How is that in shareholder interests?” he said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.