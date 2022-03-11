(Bloomberg) -- Austin will shut the Barton Springs public swimming pool two days a week because of a shortage of lifeguards, limiting access to a popular Texas tourist attraction known for its chilly, spring-fed waters.

The 3-acre pool, near downtown in Zilker Park, is considered the crown jewel of Austin’s public swimming facilities, and in recent years has drawn 800,000 visitors annually. Its grassy banks are often filled with tourists, families, topless sunbathers and marijuana smokers.

The city’s aquatic division has been understaffed since the pandemic forced it to cease training and hiring new lifeguards during 2020. While classes have resumed, it now has only about 100 lifeguards, well short of the 650 needed to staff municipal pools.

After the pandemic roiled labor markets, Austin is finding itself short of workers for the police, emergency medical services and water and sanitation departments. The school district has increased pay and loosened requirements for substitutes amid a lack of certified teachers.

The city set up a website to alleviate the lifeguard shortage, offering $15 an hour and paid sick leave for workers as young as 15 years old. Staffing at Barton Springs is a particular challenge because the pool, fed by underground springs, requires lifeguards certified in open-water rescues.

