(Bloomberg) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he sees no sign that China plans to attack Taiwan anytime soon, even as Pentagon officials warned that Beijing is on a path to have a more powerful military than the US by 2050.

“I don’t think that an attack on Taiwan is imminent, nor inevitable,” Austin told a House hearing in response to questions about whether — and how soon — President Xi Jinping may order an invasion the island, which Beijing claims as its own territory.

“Having said that, we need to make sure that we maintain a combat-combat credible force that can deter any adversary from making a bad decision on any given day,” Austin said.

Austin didn’t say what that sort of deterrence will look like, though President Joe Biden has said the US would be prepared to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack. Statements like that have fanned tensions with Beijing, which accuses the Biden administration of abandoning past agreed-upon policy toward the island.

Strains over the issue are running especially high this week with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen set to stop in the US later Wednesday as part of a trip to several Central American nations that recognize Taiwan’s sovereignty. She’s also planning to meet House Speaker Kevin McCarthy upon her return through the US early next month.

As with several other congressional hearings in recent days, Austin and Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, repeatedly highlighted China’s desire to build out its military. They called China the “pacing threat” for the US.

Milley emphasized that point later in the hearing. He acknowledged that the US won’t be able to counter China’s desire to rapidly build out its nuclear forces and said the US must always keep ahead of its military advances.

“They have a national goal to be the global co-equal with the United States and superior militarily by mid-century,” Milley said. “They’re on that path to do that, and that’s really disturbing. That’s really bothersome. We’re going to have to not only keep pace, but we have to outpace that”

