(Bloomberg) -- Australia will seek to boost the ability of the country’s main energy market operator to store gas to prevent future price spikes.

Energy minister Chris Bowen said enhancing the powers of the Australian Energy Market Operator, and its ability to stockpile fuel, are among a package of measures agreed Wednesday following a meeting with state-level counterparts.

Officials are seeking to combat skyrocketing costs of electricity and gas, and to be better prepared for similar issues in the future. The ministers had agreed to “around eleven” actions and will meet again next month, Bowen said. Details of other key measures haven’t yet been disclosed.

Australia generates most of its power using coal, and outages at some aging facilities amid colder-than-usual weather have boosted the need for gas. That’s caused problems because of the increased international competition for the fuel as major consumers including Europe shun supplies from Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, sworn in as Australia’s new leader on May 23, has pledged to increase adoption of renewables, invest in electricity infrastructure and to accelerate efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

“We need more transmission, we need more renewables, we need more storage,” Bowen told reporters after the meeting.

