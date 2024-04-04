(Bloomberg) -- Australian apartment approvals tumbled to a 12-year low in February as capacity constraints and rising costs weigh on construction — right at a time when a surging population requires more homes be built.

Private sector dwellings excluding houses plummeted 24.9% to 3,771, the fewest since January 2012, government data showed Thursday. Total building approvals — including houses — slid 1.9% in February while January’s result was downgraded to a 2.5% fall from 1% previously.

In total 12,520 dwellings were approved, almost half the March 2021 peak.

“We’re not seeing enough housing construction for how much demand we actually have,” said Diana Mousina, a senior economist at AMP Ltd. Annual approvals are close to 163,000, which is “just way too low because we need to be building about 240,000 homes a year to keep up with our population.”

The weakness in consents to build apartments and houses is running up against population gains fueled by immigration, resulting in house prices climbing despite interest rates at a 12-year high of 4.35%. Australia’s government has pledged to build 1.2 million new homes between July this year and mid-2029.

Read more: Australia’s Home Prices Extend Gains Even as Elevated Costs Bite

The capacity constraints reflect difficulty sourcing labor and rising prices for building materials as housing construction competes with massive infrastructure projects being undertaken by various levels of government.

Annual building approvals would need to climb to 400,000 by 2027 in order to meet the government’s target — “historically off the charts” for the industry, said Timothy Hibbert at Oxford Economics.

“Australia has a significant stock deficiency which is set to grow further in coming years. Beyond the approval stage, construction time-frames remain extended and will slow the addition of new projects to the housing stock,” he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.