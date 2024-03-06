(Bloomberg) -- Australia and Southeast Asian nations warned against actions that “endanger peace” in the South China Sea and called for self-restraint, a day after a collision between Chinese and Philippines vessels sparked new tensions in the contested waterway.

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations met with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for a special summit in Melbourne this week, marking 50 years of relations between Canberra and the regional bloc. In a statement issued after the meeting, they jointly called for a peaceful resolution of disputes in the important shipping lane where there’s overlapping territorial claims from China, the Philippines and Vietnam, among others.

“We want a region where sovereignty and territorial integrity is respected,” the leaders said in an accompanying statement. “We strive for a region where differences are managed through respectful dialog, not the threat or use of force.”

It comes following a collision between coast guard vessels from China and the Philippines on Tuesday. Manila said four of its sailors were injured during the incident after the Chinese ship turned its water cannons on one of its supply boats.

Speaking after the summit concluded, Albanese told reporters that Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had made it “very clear” during the meeting that the South China Sea was an important issue.

“There is a general recognition that we need to make sure that activity in the South China Sea alleviates any tension and doesn’t add to it,” he said.

