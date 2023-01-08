(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s carbon credit market will continue without a major overhaul after a government-backed study largely dismissed claims the system fails to deliver promised emissions reduction.

A panel led by the country’s former chief scientist Ian Chubb on Monday proposed changes to boost transparency, governance and data sharing, though concluded the system was “essentially sound” and “fundamentally well-designed” when established in 2011.

Critics, including a former regulator, have questioned the role of the credits — largely generated by the land sector through sequestration projects — in abating greenhouse gases, and described the system as a fraud and a waste of taxpayer money.

“It has been argued that the level of abatement has been overstated,” Chubb said in a report, following the six-month study. “The panel does not share this view.”

Australia’s government pledged to take up all 16 recommendations from the panel, including plans for greater division between regulatory and reporting roles, and the removal of projects that rely on flawed methods to avoid deforestation.

The Chubb-led review won’t help persuade polluters to reduce emissions rather than rely on credits, according to the Climate Council, a climate science advocacy group. “Cheap and easy offsets on paper do little to tackle the climate crisis,” said Jennifer Rayner, the council’s head of advocacy.

