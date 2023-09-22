(Bloomberg) -- Australia backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s demand for Russia to lose its veto on the United Nations Security Council and called for further reforms of the decision-making body.

“We must demand more of the permanent members, including constraints on the use of the veto,” Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly. “Russia mocks the UN every day it continues its illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine.”

Zelenskiy on Wednesday told UN Security Council members that Moscow’s ability to veto initiatives had made it impossible for the body to adequately address Russian’s invasion of Ukraine. The Security Council is comprised of 15 members, five of which are permanent and have the power of veto: China, Russia, France, the UK and US.

“We must ensure greater permanent and non-permanent representation for Africa, Latin America and Asia, including permanent seats for India and Japan,” Wong told the assembly. Australia is seeking a seat on the Security Council for 2029-2030, she said.

Tensions in the South China Sea and North Korea’s continued development of nuclear weapons are among issues delivering the “most confronting circumstances in decades,” and require a greater commitment to conflict prevention, according to Wong.

“In short, military power is expanding, but measures to constrain military conflict are not — and there are few concrete mechanisms for averting it,” she said.

