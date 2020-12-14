(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s prudential regulator has abolished its cap on bank dividend payments as the economic recovery takes hold, though urged lenders to ensure payouts are sustainable.

From the start of 2021, banks will no longer be held to a minimum level of earnings retention, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority said in a statement Tuesday. In April, it had recommended lenders defer decisions on dividends until the outlook was clearer, effectively banning payouts. That guidance was eased in July, when it imposed a dividend cap of 50% of earnings for the remainder of 2021.

The move will be a welcome relief for Australia’s legion of mom and pop shareholders, particularly retirees, who hold bank shares for their steady stream of dividends, and have been hit hard by reduced payouts this year.

Still, the regulator recommended banks remain prudent in determining the appropriate level of dividends.

Banks and insurers should “remain vigilant, regularly assess their financial resilience through stress testing, and undertake a rigorous approach to recovery planning,” APRA said. “The onus remains on boards to moderate dividend payout ratios to ensure they are sustainable, taking into account the outlook for profitability, capital and the broader environment.”

