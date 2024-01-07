(Bloomberg) -- New laws banning all Nazi symbols in Australia, including performing the salute in public, have come into effect as part of a bid to crack down on a rise in antisemitism.

The ban will “ensure no one in Australia will be allowed to glorify or profit from acts and symbols that celebrate the Nazis and their evil ideology,” Attorney General Mark Dreyfus said in a statement.

Under the new laws, which took effect Monday, it will be a crime to publicly display or trade in Nazi symbols — including the sale of military memorabilia from the regime.

Dreyfus said in a November interview with The Briefing podcast that the laws had been created following “unthinkable, disturbing and appalling displays of antisemitic hatred and violence.” The legislation was passed shortly after.

The ban on Nazi symbols was drafted in June, months before the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, he added. The conflict is fueling a spike in both antisemitism and Islamophobia across the globe.

Read more: A Wave of Hate Crime Unleashed by Israel-Hamas War Is Testing the World

Australian Jewish groups say there has been a rise in antisemitic behavior directed at their community in recent months. Those include repeated public appearances by neo-Nazi groups in Victoria, Australia’s second largest state.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.