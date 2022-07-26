(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s government introduced legislation designed to enshrine steeper greenhouse-gas emission targets into law, even as Greens lawmakers signaled more ambitious goals are needed to win their support.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has promised to cut greenhouse gas emissions 43% by 2030 from 2005 levels, compared with the previous government’s goal of a reduction of 26% to 28%, and to reach net zero by 2050. That would bring Australia closer in-line with nations like Canada, South Korea and Japan, though lags behind action pledged by the US, the European Union and the UK.

The Climate Change Bill 2022 was among a raft of legislation introduced by the new government Wednesday as Australia’s parliament resumes for the first time since Albanese’s Labor Party won a May election,

“It’s an important bill,” Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said in a television interview Wednesday. “It sets our emissions targets in law, it provides a framework for investors to let investors know Australia’s open for business, for renewable energy, for transmission for storage to create hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.