(Bloomberg) -- Australia will increase its investment in a homemade aviation combat drone program by A$399 million ($259 million) as part of a broader overhaul of the country’s military which has seen the government clash with senior defense figures.

Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy announced the investment on Friday in Canberra, saying the MQ-28A Ghost Bat drones were the first military combat aircraft to be designed, engineered and manufactured in Australia in more than 50 years.

“This technology has the potential to turn a single fighter jet into a fighting team,” Conroy told reporters at Australia’s Defence Department. The new investment will go toward three next generation Block 2 drones, developed in cooperation with the US.

The million-dollar investment comes as conflicts in places from eastern Europe to the Middle East have shown drones’ critical role in modern combat. It’s also part of an attempt by the center-left Labor government to rework Australia’s military in the wake of a major review published in April.

The review called for Australia to move away from more conventional defense strategies and embrace long-range missiles and military drones, in addition to boosting its own domestic manufacturing capabilities. The recommended changes were the result of growing strategic tensions in the Indo-Pacific, including the rapid build-up of China’s defense forces.

However, a recent report in the Australian Financial Review said there were tensions between Defence Minister Richard Marles and the defense establishment over the report’s implementation.

When asked about it in Parliament on Thursday, Marles said he made “no excuses or apologies for demanding excellence and a culture of excellence” in the country’s military.

The tensions between Marles, who is also deputy prime minister, and his department come ahead of the announcement of a review of Australia’s surface fleet, expected to be released within weeks, and the steady implementation of the Aukus security agreement with the US and the UK.

