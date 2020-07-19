(Bloomberg) --

The Australian government will ramp up support for small businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic, offering guaranteed loans of up to A$1 million to about 3.5 million firms.

Announcing the extended support package on Monday, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said it would ensure credit continued to flow through the economy. The cap on the loan guarantee will be lifted from A$250,000, the Australian newspaper reported.

Frydenberg told Sky News the government would also offer another phase of income support after the flagship Jobkeeper package is due to expire at the end of September. The announcement comes as the government prepares to deliver an economic and fiscal update, amid a second wave of infections in the nation.

