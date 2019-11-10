(Bloomberg) -- Australia is bracing for another week of devastating bushfires with emergency services saying the greater Sydney area is facing a “catastrophic” threat. In recent days three people were killed and more than 150 homes destroyed in the state of New South Wales as an unprecedented series of fires ripped through areas rendered exceptionally dry after a two-year drought. While cooler weather eased some of the immediate pressure on Sunday, authorities expect the situation to deteriorate on Tuesday as hot and windy conditions sweep through the state. To read more, click here.

