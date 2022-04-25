(Bloomberg) -- Good morning, it’s Ainslie here in Sydney. Here’s what you need to know to catch up after the long weekend.

Inflation Watch: Australia’s inflation data is out tomorrow, with the core gauge expected to breach the upper end of the Reserve Bank’s 2% to 3% target for the first time since 2010. That’s going to put more pressure on policy makers to make the rare decision to raise rates during an election campaign.

Dollar Gains: The inflation data could also mean the Aussie dollar springs back from four weeks of losses, economists reckon.

Election Update: Over the long weekend, the Labor party pledged to increase funding to health and welfare programs for veterans and Indigenous people. PM Scott Morrison, meanwhile, vowed to limit the nation’s tax income should his party win re-election.

Red Line: On the issue of China, Morrison said a military base in the Solomon Islands would be a “red line” for his government, while fellow U.S. ally Japan became the latest to dispatch an envoy to the country over the issue. Read more about the topic in our QuickTake here.

Coal's Second Wind: The world’s addiction to coal, a fuel many thought would soon be on the way out, is stronger than ever, spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine. Australia is a key exporter of the world’s dirtiest fuel, and futures prices for its benchmark, which rarely breaks $100 a metric ton, spiked to an all-time high of $440 after the invasion.

Around the World

Elon's Big Deal: After weeks of speculation, Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion to take it private. The deal was unanimously approved by the company’s board, and is expected to be completed later this year. Musk has criticized the company’s algorithms and dropped hints of his plans for the social network. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” the billionaire said.

China Corruption: President Xi Jinping’s corruption crackdown on the nation’s financial sector hit at least 17 officials in April. Among those ensnared include a former official at the nation’s market regulator on suspicion of taking bribes.

No Confidence: Sri Lanka’s opposition party said it has more than enough lawmaker support to introduce a no-confidence vote against the government, raising the stakes for the administration controlled by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Self Censoring: Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents Club said it would “suspend” its annual Human Rights Press Awards this year because of concerns about possibly violating the national security law imposed on the city by China in 2020.

Defiant Trump: Donald Trump was held in contempt of court for failing to turn over records in a probe by New York’s attorney general of his real estate empire. He has been ordered to pay a fine of $10,000 a day until he produces the documents.

What to Watch

South32 and Woodside Petroleum release sales and revenue figures

One More Thing …

Archaeologists have unearthed the ruins of a temple for the ancient Greek god Zeus in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. The ruins were found in the Tell el-Farma archaeological site in northwestern Sinai, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement, AP reported. Tell el-Farma, also known as Pelusium, dates back to the late Pharaonic period.

