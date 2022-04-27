(Bloomberg) -- Good morning, it’s Ainsley here and this is what you need to know to kick off your morning.

Fed Up: Women in Australia are set to channel months of simmering rage at the ballot box. More than a year of shocking allegations of misconduct from inside parliament have revealed a culture that has normalized sexual violence and humiliation. We have exclusive data from pollsters Roy Morgan showing the decline in support for the government is being driven by women.

Climate Backpedal: The government was forced to deny it’s abandoning a commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, after Liberal National party senator Matt Canavan went rogue and said the climate action target was “sort of dead.” Speaking to Channel Nine yesterday, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was quick to deny there had been any change in the climate policy.

Zombie Staff Hunt: When New Zealand games developer PikPok decided to expand, it headed to South America. The company, known for tongue-in-cheek mobile apps like Super Monsters Ate My Condo and zombie shooter Into the Dead, purchased a studio in Medellin, Colombia, because it couldn’t find the necessary talent at home. The situation highlights New Zealand’s failure to invest in technology education.

Get Building: New Zealand will spend NZ$1.4 billion on more infrastructure in five Auckland suburbs, allowing up to 16,000 new homes to be built. The projects are in Mt Roskill, Mangere, Tāmaki, Oranga and Northcote.

What Happened Overnight

Stocks Rebound: Well, a little bit. U.S. equities bounced back from the worst rout since March, though they ended well off session highs as a glut of earnings reports whipsawed sentiment. The rally picked up in after-market trading as strong user numbers powered Meta Platforms. Qualcomm also rose on a strong forecast.

More Meta: Facebook added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok. Shares surged more than 16% in late trading.

Fraud Charges: Archegos founder Bill Hwang and his CFO were arrested and charged with fraud by the U.S. DOJ after the firm's $5.5 billion collapse last year. Hwang pleaded not guilty to the charges and will be released on a $100 million bond. What was Hwang thinking? Bloomberg Opinion's Matt Levine came up with a few possible explanations.

Gas Orders: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies not to bend to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles, as the continent scrambles for a united response to Moscow’s weaponization of its energy resources. Gazprom turned off the taps to Poland and Bulgaria yesterday in a dramatic escalation.

Damage Control: A powerful dynasty bankrupted Sri Lanka in just 30 months — in what’s become a cautionary tale for populist leaders navigating a world of war, disease and high inflation. The Rajapaksa brothers who currently rule the island nation have seen shortages of cash, food and fuel as protesters demand their resignation.

What to Watch

Australia’s trade price index data are due, with consensus for both the export and import indexes to have risen in the first quarter

New Zealand trade numbers are also on tap

One More Thing…

Blue Bling: The De Beers Cullinan blue diamond was sold for $57.5 million to one very lucky unidentified buyer at Sotheby's in Hong Kong. The 15.1-carat, step-cut gem is the largest vivid blue diamond — among the rarest — ever to appear at auction. Prices for colored diamonds have been setting records.

