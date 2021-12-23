(Bloomberg) -- Australia has brought forward implementing third-dose booster shots for Covid-19 as the nation battles outbreaks of the omicron variant.

From Jan. 4, Australians will be be able to get their booster shot four months after receiving their second dose, narrowing the current five-months wait time, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in Canberra. From Jan. 31, the gap will be cut again to three months.

“These dates have been set out of an abundance of caution to give Australians early continued protection,” Hunt said. About 91% of Australians aged 16 and over have had two jabs, he said.

Masks Return to Australian Cities as Omicron Sours Christmas

The changes come as a surge in omicron infections triggered authorities in charge of cities such as Sydney and Melbourne to reinstate mandatory mask-wearing in indoor public settings. Many testing centers have been overwhelmed this week as Australians travel interstate for the main summer vacation period, with daily cases hovering near record highs.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.