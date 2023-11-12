(Bloomberg) -- Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Israel should cease attacks on hospitals in the Gaza Strip and called for steps toward a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, saying she was “deeply concerned” by the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

“International humanitarian law does require the protection of hospitals, of patients and of medical staff,” Wong said Sunday on ABC’s “Insiders” program. “We do call on Israel to cease the attacking of hospitals.”

“Many friends of Israel around the world and in Australia would be saying, ‘we want civilians, hospitals to be protected and we would urge Israel to do so,’” Wong said.

The Israeli army says Hamas has a military headquarters in a labyrinth of tunnels and underground compounds beneath the al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s biggest medical complex.

Wong called for humanitarian pauses as a “necessary first step” — even as Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu said the country won’t stop military operations in Gaza until it achieves victory.

“We all want to take the next steps towards a cease-fire, but it cannot be one-sided,” she said. “Hamas still holds hostages. Hamas is still attacking Israel.”

“How Israel defends itself matters,” she added, saying Israel “should do everything it can” to observe international humanitarian law.

Closer to home, Wong also addressed a historic accord struck in recent days with Tuvalu, saying Australia was prepared to be a “real partner of choice” for Pacific nations.

Australia reached the “most significant” Pacific agreement in its history with the tiny island nation, and created a pathway for its citizens to come to Australia as the threat of climate change escalates.

