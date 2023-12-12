(Bloomberg) -- The prime ministers of Australia, Canada and New Zealand have called for a renewed pause in hostilities in Gaza and urgent international efforts to secure a sustainable ceasefire.

In a joint statement Wednesday, Anthony Albanese, Justin Trudeau and Christopher Luxon said they are deeply concerned by the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ongoing risks to all Palestinian civilians. Safe and unimpeded humanitarian access must be increased and sustained, they said.

“We recognize Israel’s right to exist and right to defend itself. In defending itself, Israel must respect international humanitarian law,” the prime ministers said. “We are alarmed at the diminishing safe space for civilians in Gaza. The price of defeating Hamas cannot be the continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians.”

The comments come after US President Joe Biden warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government risks eroding international support for his nation’s military campaign against Hamas by refusing to endorse a two-state solution for Palestinians.

The death toll in Gaza has eclipsed 17,000, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health authority. The United Nations Security Council last week overwhelmingly voted for a resolution calling for a ceasefire, but the US vetoed it.

The leaders of Australia, Canada and New Zealand, who are all members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance with the US and UK, said they “unequivocally condemn Hamas’ terror attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, the appalling loss of life, and the heinous acts of violence perpetrated in those attacks, including sexual violence.”

They called for a renewed pause in fighting, noting the first had allowed for the release of more than 100 hostages and supported an increase in humanitarian access to affected civilians.

“We want to see this pause resumed and support urgent international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire,” the leaders said. “This cannot be one-sided. Hamas must release all hostages, stop using Palestinian civilians as human shields, and lay down its arms.”

There is “no role for Hamas” in the future governance of Gaza, they said, adding they support Palestinians’ right to self-determination.

“We recommit ourselves to working with partners toward a just and enduring peace in the form of a two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians can live securely within internationally recognized borders,” the statement said. “We remain concerned about the impact of the conflict spilling across the region and urge all governments in the region to work towards containing the conflict.”

