The finance ministers of Australia, Canada, Singapore and Indonesia on Friday issued a joint statement calling for an end to the U.S.-China trade war.

In a statement published in the Australian newspaper, they warned that the post-war multilateral system was under threat by the ongoing dispute.

“While we acknowledge that there are legitimate issues that must be addressed, the risks of collateral damage are growing,” said the statement. “We have a responsibility to safeguard the institutions that have led to our shared economic success.”

