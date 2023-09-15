(Bloomberg) -- Australia will permanently cancel millions of controversial carbon credits, removing a loophole that could have been used to meet its international climate commitments.

The cancellation of more than 700 million so-called Kyoto credits — equivalent to about 150% of the nation’s estimated emissions last year — means they can’t be used toward the nation’s Paris Agreement goal. Australia will also officially confirm its compliance with its Kyoto Protocol target early next year, after an international review, the Energy Ministry said Friday.

The government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, which came to power in May last year on a platform to end the nation’s reputation as a climate laggard, has set a legally binding target to reduce emissions by 43% from 2005 levels by 2030. Carrying over credits from previous international climate goals toward current targets has typically been seen as a controversial carbon accounting measure, especially considering the infamous “Australia clause” in Kyoto that allowed the nation to flatter its baseline under the protocol.

“The Albanese Government has delivered on its election commitment to legislate our ambitious but achievable climate targets,” Energy Minister Chris Bowen said in the statement. “We’re closing the loophole for dodgy accounting tricks.”

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in 2020 that he was “very confident” Australia could achieve its targets at the time without the need to use the carryover credits, but never removed them.

