(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank kept key policies unchanged Tuesday, while increasing the size of a Term Funding Facility and extending its length in order to provide ongoing support to the economy.

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe left both the cash rate and three-year yield target unchanged at 0.25% -- as expected -- keeping policy accommodative as the economy recovers from the Covid-induced recession.

Under the expanded lending facility, banks will have access to funding equivalent to 2% of their outstanding credit, at a fixed rate of 25 basis points for three years. Banks will be able to draw on this extra funding up until the end of June 2021, it said.

“The board will maintain highly accommodative settings as long as is required and continues to consider how further monetary measures could support the recovery,” Lowe said in a statement. “A recovery is now under way in most of Australia. This recovery is, however, likely to be both uneven and bumpy.”

The RBA said banks have drawn A$52 billion ($38.5 billion) under the Term Funding Facility and more are expected over coming weeks. Today’s change, it said, brings the total drawings available to around A$200 billion. This will help keep interest rates low for borrowers and support the creation of credit, Lowe said.

The Australian dollar was little changed after the release and traded at 74.05 U.S. cents at 3:07 p.m. in Sydney.

The RBA is coordinating with the Australian government’s wide-ranging stimulus program by keeping rates near zero and purchasing bonds to keep borrowing costs down across the economy. The central bank has purchased about A$60 billion of government securities since it initiated the program in March and Lowe said more will be undertaken as needed.

“The yield target will remain in place until progress is being made towards the goals for full employment and inflation,” he said.

Strong commodity prices and an Australian dollar that’s surged almost 30% from a March low is causing greater discomfort for the nation’s exporters. Lowe noted today the exchange rate is near a two-year high.

Negative rates have been floated as an option to help take pressure off the currency, a suggestion Lowe has pushed back against. Bill Evans, chief economist at Westpac Banking Corp., maintains the “risk/reward tradeoff” of such a move is attractive Down Under given “the currency effect on a small open economy with large foreign debt.”

While parts of Australia have reopened for business, Victoria’s outbreak and renewed lockdown has damaged confidence and shut state borders. The RBA reckons that, as a result, unemployment is set to hit 10% later this year and the national economy is unlikely to grow in the current quarter. Data tomorrow is expected to show gross domestic product plunged 6% in the second quarter after dropping 0.3% in the first, meeting the technical definition of a recession.

On the upside, China’s stimulus is driving commodity prices higher, bringing a windfall to the Australian economy, and consumer spending has remained buoyant, underpinned by the government’s cash support and early access to retirement savings.

