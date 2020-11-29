(Bloomberg) -- A month into the Reserve Bank of Australia’s A$100 billion ($73.6 billion) bond-buying program, it looks to be doing its job by driving bond yields lower and keeping a lid on currency appreciation

The RBA will leave the cash rate and the three-year yield goal at 0.10% at Tuesday’s meeting in Sydney, as unanimously predicted by economists. The quantitative easing program that Governor Philip Lowe and his board unveiled on Nov. 3, has seen A$15 billion worth of bonds purchased in an attempt to lower borrowing costs across the economy.

The RBA’s bond buying has had some success in narrowing the gap in longer-dated securities. Since mid-September, when expectations increased that Australia would introduce a QE program, the spread between the U.S. and Australian 10-year yields narrowed and the Aussie dollar depreciated.

Both have rebounded somewhat over November on the news of Covid-19 vaccines, but the RBA sees its latest stimulus is working as intended. “I would argue they are both lower than they would be absent the November policy package,” central bank No. 2 Guy Debelle said in a speech to economists last week.

A day after the central bank’s final meeting of the year, Lowe will appear before a parliamentary panel and third-quarter gross domestic product will be released. The RBA reckons the economy managed to shake off the drag from Victoria’s lockdown to expand in the period, having contracted in the previous two quarters -- the nation’s first recession since 1991.

Economists expect the economy expanded 2.4% in the quarter, according to a Bloomberg survey.

The recovery is set to keep its momentum with Covid-19 largely under control and most states re-opening their borders. Together with record low borrowing costs, Australians have built up cash due to government handouts and limited spending options. The RBA is hoping that positive signs on the health front will see these funds deployed.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.