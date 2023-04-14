(Bloomberg) -- An Australian man has been charged with selling information about the country’s defense and national security arrangements as well as those of other countries to two foreign spies.

Australian Federal Police on Friday said a 55-year-old Sydney resident who operates businesses overseas assembled a series of paid reports for two individuals who work for “a foreign intelligence service and are undertaking intelligence collection activities.”

The man faces one count of reckless foreign interference, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, and will become the second person charged with the spying laws since Australia passed an espionage and foreign interference bill in 2018.

Police say that the man met with two individuals, known to him as “Ken” and “Evelyn” a number of times after they reached out to him on social media. The couple offered him money for information about Australia’s defense and security arrangements, which he subsequently supplied in reports.

The police did not name the country involved. The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, which initiated the investigation, has previously warned about persistent threats of foreign interference.

