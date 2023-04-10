(Bloomberg) -- Australia will temporarily suspend its World Trade Organization case against China over tariffs on barley while Beijing undertakes a three-month review of the restrictions, in a potential breakthrough to the long-running dispute between the two nations.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the agreement alongside Trade Minister Don Farrell at a press conference in Adelaide on Tuesday, saying they were hopeful of a similar agreement for China’s tariffs on Australian wine in the future.

“We are hopeful that at the end of that review process the impediments that currently exist will be suspended or removed and that we can get back to normal trade with China,” Farrell said.

China imposed trade restrictions on Australian exports in 2020, including tariffs on barley and wine, following a call by then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison for an international investigation into the origins of Covid-19 in Wuhan.

The Australian dollar extended its gain following the announcement, rising as much as 0.5% to 66.73 US cents, buoyed by the indication of improving relations with the world’s second largest economy.

