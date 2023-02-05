(Bloomberg) -- China and Australia’s top trade officials are meeting for the first time since 2019, the latest sign of a warming in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The officials are meeting virtually on Monday, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the talks aren’t yet public. Trade Minister Don Farrell is expected to raise ongoing sanctions against Australian exports including wine, barley and lobsters during the meeting with his counterpart, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

Beijing imposed trade sanctions on a range of Australian exports in 2020, following a call by then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison for an international investigation into the origins of Covid-19. The Australian side has downplayed the likelihood of an imminent removal of restrictions following Monday’s bilateral meeting.

Still, relations have steadily improved between Canberra and Beijing since the May election of Australia’s center-left Labor government. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the November Group of 20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia. Talks have already taken place between the countries’ top defense and foreign affairs officials.

China-Australia Ties Proceeding in ‘Right Direction,’ Xi Says

There have also been signs trade relations thawing this year, with reports of Chinese companies restarting imports of Australian coal.

Speaking in Canberra in January, China’s ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said there was “no such thing” as official trade sanctions on Australia. He added if Chinese companies wanted to purchase Australian coal, that was a decision for them.

