(Bloomberg) -- Cocaine seizures more than doubled in Australia amid a global surge in trafficking and as international crime syndicates found new ways to bring illicit drugs and precursor chemicals into the country, agencies said.

Almost 27 metric tons of cocaine, methamphetamine or ‘ice,’ heroin, and chemicals used to make illicit substances were nabbed in the year through June 2023, up 16% on the prior year, Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force said in a joint statement Saturday. The seized goods have an estimated street value of about A$10.7 billion ($7.3 billion).

“Methodologies that criminal groups are using to attempt to import illicit goods into Australia are constantly changing, some include hull attachments on ships, drops at sea or use of trusted insiders and couriers on cruise ships,” said James Copeman, a commander with Australian Border Force. “Cocaine shipments in particular are being seized at the nation’s border at unprecedented levels as Australia confronts a global surge in trafficking.”

Illicit drug use has been increasing in Australia since 2007. Almost one in seven people over 14 years had used a prohibited substance or taken a pharmaceutical product for non-medical purposes during the prior 12 months, a 2019 survey found. The proportion of recent cocaine users jumped to 4.2% in 2019 from 1% in 2004.

“Australia unfortunately remains a lucrative market for transnational serious organised crime,” Australia Federal Police Commander Paula Hudson said.

