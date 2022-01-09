(Bloomberg) -- Australia committed to a A$3.5 billion ($2.5 billion) purchase of more than 120 tanks and other armored vehicles from the U.S. in a move to upgrade its fleet, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton is expected to confirm the upgrade Monday after the U.S. authorized the potential purchase last year, according to the report.

Australia will also commit to 29 assault breacher vehicles that are used to clear mines and explosives, as well as 17 joint assault bridge vehicles and an additional six armored recovery vehicles, the report said.

