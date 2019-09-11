Australia Confirms Three of Its Citizens Detained in Iran

(Bloomberg) -- Australia is providing consular assistance to the families of three citizens detained in Iran and is urging people to reconsider traveling to the nation.

A British-Australian academic is being held in solitary confinement and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, the Times newspaper reported, citing sources it didn’t identify. It wasn’t clear when she was arrested, or what the alleged offense is, though the length of the sentence is common for espionage charges against foreigners, according to the report.

Separately, a female blogger, who is also a dual British-Australian national, was detained along with her Australian boyfriend about 10 weeks ago, the newspaper said.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed the detentions, but declined to provide further details due to “privacy obligations.”

News of the arrests come at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and nations that have joined U.S.-led patrols of the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical waterway for oil supplies. Attacks on tankers and drones have prompted the Trump administration to call for a coalition of allies to protect ships passing through the area.

In its travel advisory for Iran, Australia warns of a risk of foreigners being arbitrarily detained or arrested in the nation.

